Once Daniel Jones clears waivers this weekend, he will become a free agent able to sign with any team in the league for the rest of the season. Here are a few of the most logical – and most entertaining – potential landing spots for him.

1. Dallas Cowboys

Imagine Jones starting on Thanksgiving Day against the Giants. And you thought your family’s holiday table would be fraught with tensions and grudges? With Dak Prescott out for the season, the Cowboys don’t have many good options (Cooper Rush and Trey Lance). Poaching Jones would at least give them something to talk about other than their collapsing roof and head coach’s doomed status.

2. San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers already have lost one shot at a Super Bowl trip this decade because Brock Purdy’s arm gave out. Now they are on the cusp of another season slipping away as Purdy is dealing with a shoulder injury. He was ruled out for Sunday's game in Green Bay. If they’re worried about that long-term and want to make a run before Purdy’s next contract, Jones could be the backup to salvage it.

3. Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins seem to have gotten their act together for a late playoff run, but it could all crumble with another injury to Tua Tagovailoa. We’ve seen just how bad things can get when he is sidelined. Jones would be pretty good insurance against that.

4. Las Vegas Raiders

It’s probably too late to save their season but Jones certainly would be the best starting option on a roster that includes Gardner Minshew, Aiden O’Connell and Desmond Ridder and has a coaching staff and front office that needs wins to keep their jobs. Plenty of Giants ties in Las Vegas, too, from head coach Antonio Pierce to defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. It’s also where Jones tore his ACL last year.

5. Philadelphia Eagles

Why not? They already have Saquon Barkley for which the Eagles fans now chant their gratitude to the Giants. And Jones and Jalen Hurts can commiserate about being benched by Brian Daboll. The Eagles don’t really need Jones as Hurts is playing the position at a fairly high level. This would be more about Howie Roseman wanting to stick it to the Giants and maybe even resting his starters in Week 18 so Jones could play against them.