Daniel Jones granted his release by the Giants

Daniel Jones’ Giants career effectively ended when he was benched on Monday. It officially ended on Friday.

With no realistic path to playing for the team again, the quarterback walked into the office of team president John Mara in the morning and asked to be released.

Mara granted his request. Once he clears waivers, Jones will be a free agent.

"We mutually agreed that would be best for him and for the team,” Mara said in a statement released by the Giants. “Daniel has been a great representative of our organization, first class in every way. His handling of this situation yesterday exemplifies just that.”

Mara was referencing a news conference on Thursday in which Jones accepted his share of responsibility for the team’s 2-8 record this season and lack of consistent success over his six seasons with the Giants.

Coach Brian Daboll informed the team of Jones’ release before a walkthrough in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

Then Daboll addressed reporters, saying, “I’ve got a lot of respect for him, like I’ve said. True pro, and I wish him all the best . . . This is not an easy situation when things happen like this . . . He put a lot into it. He’s a great young man. It’s never easy.”

Jones, 27, was drafted No. 6 overall in 2019 by then-GM Dave Gettleman and showed only flashes of being worthy of such a high pick, notably in 2022, when he led the Giants to their only playoff victory since winning Super Bowl XLVI.

That performance earned him a four-year, $160 million contract. Any team that claims him on waivers would be responsible for that deal, so no one will.

Once he clears waivers on Monday, he could sign for the veteran minimum with any team he wishes, with the Giants paying the rest of his remaining salary.

There figure to be multiple suitors among teams that could at least use an experienced quarterback for insurance down the stretch. That potentially includes the Cowboys, whom the Giants play on Thanksgiving Day.

The NFL Network said Jones will cost the Giants $22.21 million in dead salary cap money in 2025, then be off their books in 2026.

Tommy DeVito will start on Sunday, with Drew Lock as the backup. Had Jones stayed with the team – he did practice on Wednesday and Thursday – he likely would not have been active at all against Tampa Bay.

Jones on Thursday confirmed the Giants are concerned that he will get hurt and trigger an injury clause that could cost them up to $23 million if he is not healthy enough to play at the start of next season.

"We are all disappointed in how things have worked out," Mara said of Jones’ stay with the team, during which he was 24-44-1 as a starter. "We hold Daniel in high regard and have a great appreciation for him. We wish him nothing but the best in the future.”