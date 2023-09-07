Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley will benefit from Giants' additions on offense





For Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones, this season could represent a whole new Giants experience.

There is no shortage of talent for an offense that now has a multitude of weapons. These Giants are better, deeper and faster this season, and that will benefit Barkley and Jones.



Asked what he expects from himself this season, Barkley said, “What I expect from myself is to continue to rise. To continue to grow. To expand on what I did last season and to be in whatever role I can be in that best helps the team win.”

Barkley did not play a down in preseason games. That was the plan after he signed the franchise tag, ensuring his presence on the roster this season.

Barkley and Jones, through all the change this offseason, still are the team’s standard bearers.

“For me,” Barkley said, “I’m just happy to be back with my guys and I can’t wait to be out there on Sundays.”

The Giants open the 2023 NFL season on Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys. NewsdayTV's Kim Jones reports on some of the important parts of the team to help drive success. Credit: Ed Murray

Jones liked what he saw from Barkley at training camp.

“I think he's done a great job,” Jones said. “He’s been impressive in all the ways he usually is on the field with his ability, and he's been impressive just with his demeanor, his leadership, his attitude. I think he's been big in the passing game for us in space and running routes, getting open, making explosive plays that way, too. He’s had a great camp.”

The addition of tight end Darren Waller could be franchise-changing and surely is roster-changing.

At 6-6, 238 pounds, he is a dominant target in the passing game that the Giants have lacked.

The Giants have composed a roster that includes receivers who complement Waller’s abilities.

Rookie Jalin Hyatt can fly. Veteran receivers Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton and Isaiah Hodgins return. Parris Campbell signed in free agency. Second-year tight end Daniel Bellinger will still have a role even with Waller’s presence.

“Yeah, I think it’s important that we got a variety of guys who do different things,” Jones said. “And I think [coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka] and our whole offensive staff do a really good job of building what we're doing to our guys’ skill set and what they're good at. We did that last year and we've done that this year as well so far. I think that's important.”

For Barkley, this Giants roster represents a whole new world.

“With Daniel, you got to see it in preseason,” Barkley said. “He’s got a new weapon in Darren who is special. Darren is one of the best [targets] that Daniel could ask for. And with the wide receivers, with Shep and Slayton and Hodgins and all of our guys, our offense could be special. I see it kind of like our playoff game against Minnesota, Daniel able to let loose, and now he’ll be throwing the ball around to all of our playmakers and giving guys a chance to make plays.”

Asked if he’s been thinking about the opening game of the 2023 season against the Cowboys at home, Barkley laughed.

“Knowing I wouldn’t be playing at all in preseason, my focus has been on the Cowboys for a while,” he said. “I couldn’t help but to think about them.”

For Barkley, Jones and the Giants' revamped offense, the Cowboys are now on the horizon.

And so is the promise of a new season.