Daniel Jones has found a new team.

The former Giants quarterback plans to sign with the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad, according to multiple reports, less than a week after the Giants demoted him from the starting role and then granted his release.

Jones' deal with the Vikings reportedly is for $375,000 for the rest of the season. He still is scheduled to hit free agency this offseason.

Jones, who signed a four-year deal worth $160 million before the 2023 season, was demoted to fourth string by the Giants last Tuesday after throwing for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions in 10 games this season. The Giants were 3-13 in the 16 games Jones played since signing the extension.

Jones would have received a $23 million injury guarantee for 2025 if he was unable to a pass a physical this offseason, so rather than risk a freak injury following his benching, the Giants granted his release on Friday.

Jones now gets the chance to back up another former highly touted New York quarterback in Sam Darnold, the ex-Jet who has thrown for 2,717 yards, 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 11 starts while leading the Vikings to a 9-2 record, second place in the NFC North and the first wild-card spot heading into this week's games.

Signing with the Vikings also affords Jones the opportunity to learn from offensive-minded head coach Kevin O'Connell. However, by signing with the Vikings' practice squad, he remains eligible to be signed by any other team, so long as the signing team places him on their active roster. Nick Mullens is the current backup to Darnold.

O'Connell certainly is familiar with Jones' potential after watching him lead the Giants to a 31-24 win over the Vikings in a wild-card playoff game following the 2022 regular season. Jones completed 24 of 35 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed 17 times for 78 yards in the win — a victory that helped convince the Giants to sign him to that extension a few months later.

Jones didn't fare as well in his most recent outing against Minnesota a few months ago, completing 22 of 42 passes for 186 yards and two interceptions, including one that was returned 10 yards for a touchdown by Andrew Van Ginkel, in the Giants' 28-6 loss on Sept. 8.

The Vikings drafted Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy with the 10th overall pick in April's draft, but he tore his meniscus in the preseason and was placed on season-ending injured reserve. Darnold is on a one-year contract, so assuming he leaves in free agency, Jones could get the opportunity to become McCarthy's backup.

If Jones were to be pressed into starting action in Minnesota, he would lead an offense highlighted by wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, running back Aaron Jones and tight end T.J. Hockenson — a supporting cast certainly unlike anything he'd ever had in New York.