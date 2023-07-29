Darius Slayton excited about Giants' potential at wide receiver





Daniel Jones found tight end Darren Waller, who made a leaping reception near the sideline at Giants training camp on Friday. The pass didn’t have to be perfect. And Waller seemed to corral it with ease.

In that blink of an eye, it crystalized: These Giants are different.

Three practices into camp, Waller has been the standout, his catch percentage and radius off the charts, and his presence meaningful, to say the least.

But here’s the rub: Going into this season, the Giants have options when it comes to offensive playmakers. Jones and Saquon Barkley won’t have to do it all.

The Giants' offense ranked 16th in the league last season and did not score more than 20 points in nine regular-season games.

In the category of explosive plays, defined as pass plays of at least 20 yards, the Giants ranked last. That, especially in today’s NFL, is not going to cut it. Nor is it the plan for this Giants season.

At the onset of camp, receiver Darius Slayton, entering his fifth year with the Giants, said, "Today we had a good day. We didn’t start quite as fast as we wanted to from an execution standpoint, but we had good days.”

A reporter suggested that “you can’t just throw the ball deep every day in practice.”

Slayton interjected: “We could.”

And he’s right.

The Giants restocked their cabinet of playmakers in the offseason. That was apparent months ago and has become even more evident in watching practices at camp. In particular, the Giants added speed — explosive speed, the kind of speed that can change games.

With a group of receivers that includes several first-time Giants, Slayton has emerged, expectedly, as the group’s leader.

Slayton refers to the 6-6, 245-pound Waller as “a locomotive rolling real fast. Ain’t nobody tackling that.”

He went on to say that receiver Parris Campbell is as fast as any veteran Giant.

“Just [the] ability to catch the ball and run with it and break tackles, they’re both strong guys so I think they bring a good dynamic to our room,” Slayton said.

A Giant since 2019, Slayton was selected in the fifth round in the same draft as Jones.

“I try my best [to lead] with our rookies or even maybe guys who are only in their second or third year that maybe haven’t played as much live football, you know,” said Slayton, who had 46 catches and led Giants receivers with 724 yards last year. “Just kind of making them aware of little things that can trip you up. Sometimes playing receiver, there are little ways to keep yourself off of the bad tape, so to speak, in the film room. I try my best to share those tips and tricks, and hopefully they absorb it and use it.”

Veteran receivers seem particularly willing to be helpful to rookie Jalin Hyatt, who has ridiculous speed (4.40 40-yard dash at the Combine) but is still learning how to deal with press coverage.

Hyatt said he knows he’s going to see “a lot of press coverage,” which is different from what he experienced in college at Tennessee.

“I think that’s going to make me better,” he said.

Told about that exchange, Brian Daboll liked everything about it, from the veterans helping a rookie, to the rookie vowing to improve. That is the spirit the coach wants.

“That’s important to [general manger Joe Schoen] and me and the people we bring in,” Daboll said. “I think we have a lot of good people who don’t have an ego. Sometimes when a player says it, it carries a little more weight than when I say it.”

Hyatt seems dedicated to improving. But he clearly knows his greatest attribute is that he can outrun most defenders.

Explosive plays will remain important, obviously, for the Giants all season long.

“I have a lot of respect for [veteran players] and what they’ve taught me,” Hyatt said. “We’re all getting together, we’re all learning the playbook and they just told me, do what you got to do. You can’t worry about anything else, you can’t worry about how many balls are getting thrown to you. You can’t worry if you aren’t getting the ball. They just told me to get open. Get open every rep. That’s one thing I took on in this training camp. The one thing I want to show Daniel and the quarterbacks is that I can get open every time I step on that field. That’s the biggest thing for me.”