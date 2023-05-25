Darren Waller catching on real fast with Giants

Yes, it was only one practice.

Check that, not even a practice.

It was an OTA. An organized team activity.

And somehow, someway, on the field at the Giants’ team facility, the presence of tight end Darren Waller made the Giants look … different.

As in better. As in, perhaps, special. As in, another difference-maker on offense who has taken the field and will give opponents fits.

Waller did not dislike that characterization — did not dislike it at all — when presented Thursday with that assessment.

“I try to bring a certain level of ability, a certain level of playmaking, and try to set the tone that way,” Waller said. “Also, a certain energy. Lifting guys up, encouraging people. Sharing whatever I can. Just contributing, knowing I’m not here trying to steal the show or prove myself. I’m here to be a part of what’s going on and be a part of raising a standard.”

In a short conversation with Newsday, Waller addressed with great enthusiasm the trade from the Raiders that brought him to the Giants.

“At this point in life, I trust God. I feel like I’m right where I need to be. I feel like every step of the way has served a purpose and helped me develop as a man in my character and in my faith,” said Waller, 30, who has spoken openly about his addiction to alcohol and drugs before he got sober in 2017.

His failed drug tests led to a four-game ban in 2016 and then a full-year suspension in 2017 when he was with Baltimore.

“I feel like being here is an opportunity. I’m excited to be here,” Waller continued. “I feel like I am here for a reason. I didn’t come this far to just come this far. I’m excited about it.”

On Thursday on the practice field, Waller worked with the wide receivers in drills. At 6-6, 238 pounds, Waller presents obvious matchup issues for opponents — something few Giants have posed in recent seasons.

Waller played in nine games last season and had 28 catches for 388 yards and three touchdowns. His best season was in 2020, when he posted career highs with 107 receptions, 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns.

Last year, the Giants' leading receivers were Richie James and Saquon Barkley, who had 57 receptions each.

Imagine how coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka could utilize a healthy Waller in 2023.

And then consider the potential affect his presence could be for quarterback Daniel Jones.

“Darren’s been great,” Jones said. “I think as soon as you walk on the field, you can see he’s a big guy. He can run. He can run every route. Catches the ball really well, great body control. He's been really fun to work with. A really smart guy. He's picked up things really quickly, too.”

Waller initially met Jones when the quarterback picked up the tab for his skill-position teammates in Arizona earlier this offseason.

“I've been very impressed with Daniel,” Waller said. “Arm talent, intelligence, funny guy. He’s got a lot of personality that you really get to see once you get to know him some more. It’s been fun, man. Getting extra throwing sessions in, work out in the weight room. A lot of jokes. Just having lunch together. You can tell guys are really close around here, and he kind of leads that energy.”

The Giants ranked last in the league in 2022 in explosive plays. Waller’s presence should change that. As Jones pointed out, Waller is a big target who can fly. And one who seems genuinely excited about his new team. And his new teammates.

“My locker is right next to Saquon’s,” Waller said. “It was cool meeting him in Arizona. You know the caliber of player he is. Let him handle his business and know that he’s loved and respected around here, and we’ll be excited to have him back.”