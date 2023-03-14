SportsFootballNew York Giants

Giants adding tight end Darren Waller in trade with Raiders, AP sources say

Tight end Darren Waller #83 of the Las Vegas Raiders...

Tight end Darren Waller #83 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before a game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Las Vegas. Credit: Getty Images/Ethan Miller

By The Associated Press

Tight end Darren Waller is being traded to the Giants, who will send the Las Vegas Raiders a 2023 third-round draft pick, two people familiar with the deal said Tuesday.

One person said the Giants will send the Raiders their No. 100 overall selection, which was acquired from the Kansas City Chiefs in the deal for wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

Waller, who made the Pro Bowl in 2020 gives Giants quarterback Daniel Jones a major playmaker and an upgrade at tight end. Last year's starter, Daniel Bellinger, caught 30 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns.

Waller twice has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards, in 2019 and 2020, before injuries cut into his production the past two seasons. In 2022, Waller caught 28 passes for 388 yards and three TDs, missing eight games because of a hamstring injury.

