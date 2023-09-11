Giants TE Darren Waller active for opener vs. Cowboys

Giants tight end Darren Waller was active for Sunday night’s opener against the Cowboys, alleviating the fears of fans who saw him turn up on the injury report on Friday with a hamstring problem.

It was unclear initially how much Waller would play, but getting him a uniform was a start, given his designation as questionable for the game.

Adding to the concern was Waller’s history of hamstring problems. He played in only 20 games over the past two seasons with the Raiders.

Waller, whom the Giants acquired in a trade in March, is expected to be a key part of the offense after a strong training camp.