Giants' Darren Waller (hamstring) listed as questionable

The Giants made it through training camp and preseason in remarkably good health, but they have run into a potential complication at the worst possible time.

Two days before Sunday night’s opener against the Cowboys, they added tight end Darren Waller to the injury report, listing him as questionable with a hamstring injury.

Waller appeared to be moving normally during the brief period of practice that reporters were allowed to watch on Friday. His participation turned out to be limited, though, and his name turned up on the report later in the afternoon after reporters’ access to players and coaches was over.

Even if the injury is not a long-term concern, Waller’s history with hamstring problems made the development more troubling. He played in only 20 games over the past two seasons with the Raiders.

Waller, whom the Giants acquired in a trade in March, is expected to be a key part of the offense after a strong training camp.