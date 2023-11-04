Giants' Darren Waller, Tyrod Taylor placed on injured reserve

LAS VEGAS — Giants tight end Darren Waller and quarterback Tyrod Taylor were both placed on injured reserve Saturday and will miss at least the next four weeks of action for the Giants.

Waller injured his hamstring on Sunday and said during the week he could miss “weeks.” Taylor suffered a rib cage injury on Sunday that required him to spend a night in a hospital. Neither practiced this week. They will both be eligible to return to practices no sooner than when the Giants return from their bye week to host the Packers on Dec. 11.

In corresponding roster moves, tight end Lawrence Cager was signed to the active roster from the practice squad and the Giants used standard practice squad elevations for linebacker Justin Hollins and veteran kicker Randy Bullock. Bullock’s promotion indicates he may handle the kicking for the Giants against the Raiders on Sunday. They added kicker Cade York to their 53-man roster this week, so those two could potentially split the duties as well. Graham Gano, the Giants’ regular kicker, was placed on injured reserve on Friday to undergo surgery on his non-kicking knee.