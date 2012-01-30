DePalma the faux Welker in practice

INDIANAPOLIS -- Dan DePalma won't be playing in Super Bowl XLVI, but he may wind up being one of the Giants' most important players as they prepare to face the Patriots. DePalma is a wide receiver on the Giants' practice squad, and his assignment this week will go a long way toward determining how well the team's defense deals with Patriots receiver Wes Welker on game day. DePalma is imitating Welker's every move on the Giants' scout team in practice.

"The coaches gave me a cut-up [video] of his routes, so I study that at night and try to come out the next day and play like him and give the guys the best look I can," said DePalma, a Verona, N.J., native who grew up a Giants fan. "Welker is a great receiver, and his play speaks for itself."

DePalma is actually playing a dual role in practices. He's also acting as Julian Edelman, the Patriots receiver who has been converted into a defensive back and could be covering Victor Cruz in the slot Sunday. But his primary work this week will be as Welker.

How's DePalma been doing so far? Perhaps a little too well.

"The coaches tell me I'm doing a good job," he said. "I'm running the routes right and I've been catching passes. Hopefully, the next couple of days, they shut me down a little more."

Extra time efficiency

The players may enjoy the two weeks between games leading up to the Super Bowl, but for a coach, it can be difficult to get them practicing hard without the immediate urgency of a game. So how did Tom Coughlin keep practices in New Jersey sharp before leaving for Indianapolis Monday?

"Keep your eye on the prize," Coughlin said. "Steely-eyed focus. Keep your eye on the prize. There are an awful lot of things to prepare for, believe me. We're fortunate to have this extra practice time because now we can break things out accordingly, present it logically, whether it be by the number of times it occurs or however we choose to do that, but we'll use the time very well. There will be very little that's repeated, believe me."