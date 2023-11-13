Giants' Dexter Lawrence says he didn't address media because of birthday

Dexter Lawrence met the media Monday, something he didn’t do in the locker room Sunday after the Giants got pounded at Dallas, 49-17, on his 26th birthday. The defensive lineman didn’t appreciate that he was criticized by a reporter over declining to comment.

“Before any questions, let me get this straight,” Lawrence said via Zoom. “It’s ridiculous to be tweeted about yesterday when I am available to you guys every day. Yesterday, I wanted to go see my family because of my birthday.

“It had nothing to do with losing to Dallas, nothing to do with frustration, any of that. That’s ridiculous for someone to be sensitive because I wanted to go see my family.”

Safety Xavier McKinney also declined to comment. But after this third straight loss dropped the Giants to 2-8, Lawrence did address his teammates.

"I just told the team, ‘Look, we’ve got to be here for each other no matter what is going on, no matter how raggedy the season is. We love each other in here, and we’ve got to play for each other in here and be there for each other through this dark time, and we’ve got to fight our way out,’ ” Lawrence said.

He expressed confidence to reporters in both coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen.

“They’re just as competitive as we are and want to find a way to win just as badly as we do,” Lawrence said. “I think when you’ve got a head coach urgent like that, that leaks down to the players. We’ve just got to put this (stuff) together on Sundays.”

Injury matters

Tackle Andrew Thomas (knee), receiver Jalin Hyatt (concussion), edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux (concussion) and defensive backs Deonte Banks (ankle) and Cor’Dale Flott (shoulder) suffered injuries. Daboll said “no, sorry” when asked if he had any updates yet.