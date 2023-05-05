Dexter Lawrence gets the 'respect' he was looking for from Giants

Dexter Lawrence said he wanted to be respected. He also wanted to be a Giant.

With both of those boxes checked, Lawrence signed his four-year, $90 million contract extension on Friday at the team facility.

“The people I surround myself with just talk about being great,” Lawrence said to the media that were assembled for the team’s rookie minicamp. “Whatever comes with being great, comes with being great.”

In this case, a lot of money comes with being great.

Lawrence’s new deal is worth $90 million with $60 million guaranteed.

“Everybody loves to get paid,” Lawrence said. “Everybody loves to have money. But at the end of the day, the people I’m around talk about how to win and how to be great.”

Giants general manager Joe Schoen had signaled that a deal was in sight during the NFL draft.

“Let's get through the draft,” Schoen said. “[When] things will calm down a little bit, we’ll circle back up with everybody.”

Among defensive tackles, Lawrence’s contract is in line with what the Washington Commanders paid Daron Payne this offseason, and it falls short of Jeffery Simmons’ new $94 million deal with the Tennessee Titans. Quinnen Williams’ impending new deal with the Jets also ultimately may be richer than Lawrence’s.

“I don’t think the amount was that important to me,” Lawrence said. “I wasn’t out here trying to set records or do anything like that. Just trying to be respected. The market was the market. I’m happy with my contract, so I signed. I’m ready to play football.”

Lawrence flew in Friday morning from Florida, where he is training, to sign the deal.

“I think all my excitement happened after my agent called me and said we got the deal,” Lawrence said. “It took me a minute to process it. This was a relief.”

He later added: “I was confident that they know who I am as a player. And now I have an opportunity to change my kids’ kids life.”

Lawrence said the process in negotiating with Schoen “went smoothly.”

“I respect Joe and he respected me,” Lawrence said. “Everything was good. Both sides had to meet here and there, but I saw him [Friday] and he was smiling.”

"It’s good to get Dexter done," coach Brian Daboll said. "Happy he’s back. Good player for us, good leader, good person. Congratulations to Dexter, and happy for our organization, as well.”

Under defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, Lawrence made a subtle change last season that called for him to play over the center more. The upshot? Lawrence had his most productive season yet.

“I would say I’m a disrupter,” Lawrence said. “My ultimate goal is to be legendary. To be a Hall of Famer. I’m not where I want to be.”

Lawrence credited his fellow linemates, Leonard Williams, Azeez Ojulari and Kayvon Thibodeaux for their part in his success, and he said “a lot of players” reached out.

“I was playing NBA2K,” Lawrence said with a laugh. “That was my celebration.”

Notes and quotes: Asked about Saquon Barkley, who has yet to sign the franchise tag, Lawrence smiled and spoke confidently: “I think Saquon is going to get what he deserves,” Lawrence said. “He’s a great player, a great leader for us. One of the top players on the team. I’m excited to see what’s up with him… First-round draft pick Deonte Banks prefers to be called Tae. Asked about playing for Martindale, Banks said: “They play a lot of man, so if you know me, you know how I play man.” … The Giants have three quarterbacks at rookie minicamp, including one who is very familiar with his surroundings. Tommy DeVito grew up in Cedar Grove, N.J., about 12 miles from MetLife Stadium. The Giants staff saw DeVito at the Giants' local pro day and wanted to see more. “I know he’s a local legend around here,” Daboll said.