The Giants also announced the finalized dates and times of their preseason schedule for 2014. It will look like this:

Sun., Aug. 3 vs. Buffalo 8 p.m. (HOF Game in Canton, Ohio)

Sat., Aug. 9 vs. Pittsburgh 7:30 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 16 at Indianapolis 7 p.m.

Fri., Aug. 22 at Jets 7:30 p.m.

Thurs., Aug. 28 vs. Patriots 7:30 p.m.