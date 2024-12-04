SportsFootballNew York Giants

Drew Lock to start at quarterback for Giants vs. Saints

Giants quarterback Drew Lock throws against the Dallas Cowboys during...

Giants quarterback Drew Lock throws against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL game in Arlington, Texas, on Thursday. Credit: AP/Jerome Miron

By Evan Barnesevan.barnes@newsday.comevan_b

Drew Lock’s first start with the Giants didn’t end with a win, but the quarterback will get another chance this weekend against the Saints.

Lock will start his second consecutive game on Sunday, coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday.

Lock also had his first full practice exclusively taking first-team reps on Wednesday after a short week prior to the Giants’ loss at the Cowboys last Thursday.

“Drew did some good stuff in Dallas. He also did some things that he can improve on,” Daboll said. "Gonna give him a full week of preparation, practice, let him go out there and play this week.”

Lock finished 21-for-32 for 178 yards with no touchdowns in his first start. He threw a pick-6 to DeMarvion Overshown and also fumbled while being sacked, which led to another Cowboys touchdown.

However, Lock’s mobility proved helpful at times. He had a 28-yard run to set up a touchdown by Tyrone Tracy Jr. and later scored on a 8-yard run.

Daboll said Tommy DeVito is improving from his forearm injury and that he threw scout team reps at practice Wednesday. If he’s well enough, he’ll be the backup but if not, the Giants (2-10) will turn to Tim Boyle.

However, it’ll be Lock’s show this week as the Giants aim for their first home win of the season while also trying to snap a seven-game losing streak.

“He's been preparing since he's been here in terms of understanding the plays, but he made some good plays,” Daboll said. “Made some loose plays with his feet. Made some loose plays throwing the ball down the field…Have to correct some of those turnovers. Those are big things, but we'll give him the whole week here to prepare for this game.”

The Giants are tied with the Jaguars and Raiders for the worst record in the NFL heading into this week, but they are third in the NFL Draft order based on their .538 strength of schedule. The Jaguars and Raiders play each other on Dec. 22.

Evan Barnes

Evan Barnes covers the Giants for Newsday. He previously covered the Brooklyn Nets, Memphis football and the Memphis Grizzlies and also covered prep sports in Los Angeles.

