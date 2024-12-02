The Giants had extra time after the Thanksgiving loss to the Cowboys to lick their wounds ahead of hosting the Saints Sunday. But the question this week remains the same from last week: Who leads the offense on the field?

Drew Lock was the third and latest Giants quarterback to struggle in a game this season and Tommy DeVito is still being evaluated after sitting out with a forearm injury.

Darius Slayton said both quarterbacks threw during Monday’s walk-through. It’s a good sign DeVito is healing but nothing’s been determined for who starts on Sunday.

“We did, like, some drills and ran some routes, but both of them threw passes today,” Slayton said Monday. “So, we'll see, I guess later in the week, whatever decision they make.”

Lock showed off his mobility Thursday, including an 8-yard touchdown run and a 28-yard gain to set up another score. But his longest completion went for 18 yards and he was sacked six times, threw a pick-6 and had a fumble leading to a Cowboys' scoring drive to open the second half.

DeVito wasn’t much better against the Buccaneers in Week 12. He was sacked four times and his longest completion went for 23 yards. His 189 passing yards were 11 more than Lock, but neither quarterback threw a touchdown pass.

So the battle for leading the offense isn’t a pretty one. But with five games left, someone has to earn the job for at least another week.

Wednesday’s practice will be the first glimpse into who has the edge. Lock’s feet certainly are an advantage after he ran for 57 yards. But for the league’s worst scoring offense (15.3 points per game), they need more than just knowing who starts under center to stop a seven-game losing streak.

For now, the Giants wait and stay ready to support whoever starts Sunday whether its Lock or DeVito.

“At the end of the day, you prepare and you practice and you get your mind and body right to win,” Slayton said. “So, regardless of what your current predicament might be, the ultimate goal is to go out there every Sunday and win the game.

Lawrence, Johnson officially on IR

On the same day that Dexter Lawrence was the leader after the first round of Pro Bowl fan voting at defensive tackle, his season effectively ended.

The Giants placed both Lawrence (dislocated left elbow) and Theo Johnson (right foot) on injured reserve after they were injured last Thursday. Both are eligible for the Giants' season finale on Jan. 5, but it’s likely their seasons are over.

Lawrence, who had a career-high nine sacks, is the third of five team captains to not finish the season. Daniel Jones was released this month and Andrew Thomas had foot surgery.

“This is going to be a great test and a great evaluation on everybody around him, the back end, the front end,” defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux said Monday. “We kind of joked about it as, ‘Dex can't be the crutch. Dex can't be our excuse on why we're playing well or why we're not playing well.’

“We all kind of got to each step up to the plate. Knowing that one of our top guys isn't there anymore.”

It’s not just the Giants who’ll have to change up their schemes. Opponents will do the same knowing they don’t need multiple linemen to slow down Lawrence.

The Giants signed defensive tackle Cory Durden off the Rams practice squad. Durden was signed by the Rams as an undrafted rookie in 2023 and appeared in four games last season with three tackles.

While the defense can’t replace Lawrence’s production, Thibodeaux said they have to “keep trucking forward” Of course, it won’t be easy replacing a defensive leader and two-time All-Pro defensive lineman.

“It's difficult when you don't have that caliber of a player on the field,” linebacker Micah McFadden said. “He's always doing his job and he's going to make sure that A-gap is closed every time he's in there. Got to get these other guys ready to step up to play and get more reps for them, which I think will be good.”