Giants will be facing sack machine vs. Eagles in NFL playoffs

If the Giants' offensive line is looking for some advice this week, as preparations continue for Saturday night’s Divisional Round of the playoffs against the Eagles in Philadelphia, these two words might be appropriate: Buckle up.

The Eagles' defense, the line in particular, has gotten after opponents at a ridiculous rate this season. And they have a league-leading 70 sacks to show for it.

Consider: The next best sackers in the league are is Kansas City, which has 55. That’s quite a disparity.

The Raiders, Falcons and Bears have a total – a three-team total – of 68.

Keeping Jones upright will be the priority.

Jones was sacked three times Sunday in the Giants’ 31-24 victory against Minnesota in the NFC Wild Card Game. The Eagles represent a considerably different challenge. The Vikings had 38 sacks on the season.

According to PFF, Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas, who was outstanding this season, allowed three sacks on 1,049 offensive snaps. He was selected a second-team All-Pro in his third season.

Right tackle Evan Neal allowed seven sacks on 738 snaps. He allowed eight pressures in the first game against the Eagles this season. The seventh overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, Neal missed four games with a knee injury but started all 13 in which he played.

“They have good players all across the board, so their coaches let those guys rush,” Neal said of the Eagles. “They run some twist games. They pressure. But really, they have good players. So they let their good players eat.”

Said Thomas: “They do a good job of switching it up.”

The Eagles' front comes at opponents in waves, and with experience that is almost unfathomable in today’s game. Second-team All-Pro Haason Reddick led the Eagles with 16.5 sacks, which tied him for second in the NFL.

Brandon Graham, Javon Hargrave and Josh Sweat have 11 apiece. Fletcher Cox added seven.

The Eagles are the first team with four players with at least 10 sacks in a single season since 1982, when the individual sack became an official statistic.

“It definitely starts with how many guys they have,” Thomas said of Philadelphia’s pass rush strength. “Most teams, they have a premier pass rusher, and they have a rotation of guys after that. They have guys that rotate that would start on other teams. That obviously just lets you know the talent level. Their coaches do a good job with scheme. They don’t just straight rush all the time. They run different schemes depending on which D-tackle is in. That makes a difference, too.”

Thomas anticipates seeing a lot of Sweat in this game, along with Graham, who rotates on both sides.

“It’s crazy.” Thomas said of Graham who, at 34, is as good as ever. “It’s like he’s got the fountain of youth or something. I think this is one of his best seasons ever. He does a good job, he has really good power – does a good job of switching that up, too. Bull, swim, and things like that. A great rusher for them.”

Graham and defensive tackles Ndamukong Suh and former Giant Linval Joseph are in their 13th seasons. Cox is an 11-year veteran.

Quarterback Daniel Jones has great confidence in Thomas.

“I think he’s been rock solid,” Jones said. “Like anybody playing that position, early on there’s some things you’ve got to learn, but I thought he learned them quickly and there’s no one playing at a higher level right now at that position in the league. Huge credit to him, he’s an unbelievable player. If you saw how he works and how he approaches every day, you wouldn’t be surprised.”

The key to the game might come down to protecting the quarterback. To letting Jones be Jones. Lately, that’s been plenty good enough for the Giants.