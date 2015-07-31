Eli Manning avoids comparisons after Russell Wilson signs mega-deal

One NFL quarterback agreed to a four-year, $87.6 million extension on Friday.

It was not Eli Manning.

Those gaudy numbers which add up to the second biggest contract in the league for quarterbacks (behind only Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers) belong to Seattle's Russell Wilson. They are, however, an indication of just how valuable franchise quarterbacks are and what Manning might be in store for as he and the Giants negotiate their own extension.

On Thursday, John Mara joked that Manning's side had been asking for the moon. Wilson's deal might have thrown a few stars and planets in the initial negotiation as well.

As for Manning himself, he said he's not looking at other contracts, whether it be Wilson's or the recent extension for Ben Roethlisberger with the Steelers.

"I'm not into the comparisons about how much money you make," he said. "That's not my concern."

Easy for him to say. He's in the last year of a six-year extension that he signed in 2009 and has a base salary of $17 million for 2015 before any extension is agreed to.

And when asked why he hasn't set a deadline for negotiations the way Wilson did, Manning shrugged.

"Haven't thought of it," he said.

Judging by his answers, he hasn't thought a lot about the contract.

"You'll have to ask the Giants or ask my agent," Manning said when asked for an update on those negotiations, which are at their very beginning. "That's not my concern."

Mara said he is optimistic an extension will be finalized and hopes it comes before the start of the regular season. Until then, Manning said he's focused not on his - or anyone else's - contract, but on football.

"Right now my concern is getting on the practice field for the first practice," he said prior to Friday's initial workout. "I'm excited about that and I'll let the business side of it work itself out."