Eli Manning says Eagles can beat Patriots in Super Bowl LII

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Eli Manning thinks his exclusivity when it comes to beating these Patriots in the Super Bowl may be coming to an end.

The Giants quarterback, appearing on “The Fred Couples Show” on SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio on Tuesday, said he thinks the Eagles can beat the Patriots on Sunday in Super Bowl LII.

“I think they have the makeup to hang with the Patriots and beat the Patriots,” he said. “They have a great defensive line, they get pressure on the quarterback. They should be able to get pressure on (Tom) Brady, especially up the middle. They’re not blitzing a whole lot so they can keep guys in coverage and keep everything in front and try to get pressure on Tom.”

Manning noted that the Eagles have a tight run defense, but eventually came back to that pass rush.

“That’s always the key to slowing down a good quarterback is, can you get to him?” Manning said. “Can you get to him quickly and throw off his timing?”

The Giants were certainly able to do that in their two Super Bowls against Brady and the Patriots. Manning was the MVP in both games, and he also noted that Nick Foles is playing well and the Eagles offense has some playmakers that might give the Pats some trouble.

They also share an identity as an underdog. The Giants played that role both times, but most decidedly in Super Bowl XLII when they faced an unbeaten team.

“I think you definitely use it as motivation,” Manning said. “Philly has done a great job throughout the playoffs of using that as their motivation. Even though they were the No. 1 seed they were the underdogs in each playoff game. It can be a great us-against-the-world, let’s go prove everybody wrong (mentality) when you can use that and truly believe you can win the game.”

The Eagles seem to believe they can. And so does Manning.

“Looking on paper, they have the ingredients to match up well,” Manning said. “They played good football all year, won tight games, have the ability to score, and keep teams out of the end zone. There is a reason they won a bunch of games this year and they’re in the spot they are.”