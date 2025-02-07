Hall of Fame debate on Eli Manning is complicated one because he was part of so many iconic moments

NEW ORLEANS — Eli Manning was 2-0 in Super Bowls. Whether that was enough to make him 1-0 in Hall of Fame votes was announced on Thursday night.

Manning was one of 15 modern-era finalists for induction with the Class of 2025 that was unveiled publicly at NFL Honors. If he was enshrined, he became the 27th quarterback to be granted the highest honor in the sport and the 17th to get in on his first ballot. The most recent for both was his older brother, Peyton Manning, with the Class of 2021.

If he did not make the cut, though, the wait for him to receive admission could stretch for a while.

The voting for the entire class, completed in recent weeks, was one of the most tightly guarded secrets of any class in recent memory. Not even the 50 voters were told of the results.

Although Manning reportedly was informed of his fate regarding this year’s class before Thursday’s announcement, he was asked to keep it a secret . . . and that included from his famous football family as well.

As recently as Wednesday, Peyton Manning said he did not know what would happen with Eli’s candidacy (although it’s certainly possible, maybe even likely, that he did and was honoring the sanctity of the process).

“I hope it happens,” Hall of Famer Michael Strahan, the most recent Giants player enshrined, said Thursday at the Fox Sports availability. “I think he deserves to get in. I know he will get in. As we know, those things are always unpredictable.”

Strahan had to wait for his second year on the ballot for his gold jacket.

“I mean, he won two Super Bowls and had an incredible career,” Strahan said. “Eli definitely should be in the Hall of Fame.”

Former teammate Victor Cruz said: “Eli Manning is a Hall of Famer because of the consistency he had over a number of years in the league as well as being a two-time Super Bowl MVP.”

Most outsiders and non-voters went into Thursday night skeptical that Manning would get his gold jacket this time around. While his accomplishments are impressive, sentiment among various observers is that they might not be enough to warrant enshrinement as a first-ballot player.

Until the class was announced on Thursday night, though, hardly anyone knew anything for certain.

The debate over Manning — on bar stools and call-in shows around the country and almost certainly among the cloistered voters — is complicated because he was part of so many iconic moments on the sport’s biggest stages but had an otherwise mediocre 16 years with the Giants.

He was named MVP in Super Bowls XLII and XLVI, both against Tom Brady and the Patriots. The first of those came against a previously undefeated team courtesy of one of the most remarkable and memorable plays in the sport’s history, a fourth-quarter desperation heave down the middle of the field by Manning that David Tyree caught by pinning the ball against his helmet. The other was slightly less improbable but included what many consider to be the greatest pass of Manning’s career, a long throw down the left sideline to Mario Manningham that set up the game-winning score in his second Super Bowl victory.

He also ranks 11th in NFL history in passing yards (57,023) and touchdown passes (366) and — this is something he has said he is most proud of — never missed a game because of injury. He started 222 in a row, regular and postseason, between his rookie year in 2004 and an oddly timed benching in 2017, the third-longest streak by a quarterback in league history behind Brett Favre (321) and Philip Rivers (252).

Detractors, and there are plenty, point to his career record of 117-117 and say he made only four Pro Bowls in 16 years, never made an All-Pro team and never received a single vote for regular-season MVP or Offensive Player of the Year.

While his two Super Bowl runs certainly were lofty achievements, they also were the only two years of his career in which he won a postseason game.

The bitter irony of a first-ballot snub is that logistically, this shaped up as the easiest year for Manning to get in. He was the only quarterback among this year’s finalist group. Next year Drew Brees will be up for consideration along with Rivers. Others will follow them shortly after that, including Ben Roethlisberger and Cam Newton in 2027, Brady and Matt Ryan in 2028, and Aaron Rodgers five years after whenever he retires. It will create quarterback congestion for the on-ramp to Canton.

And those are just the ones who play Manning’s position. Add other surefire inductees such as Adrian Peterson, Jason Witten, Frank Gore, Larry Fitzgerald, J.J. Watt and Aaron Donald, and those are even more careers that likely would be considered to have surpassed Manning’s.

Then combine that with growing intent from the Hall to make enshrinement more exclusive. Rules previously dictated that each class have at least five modern-era players; that was changed this year to anywhere between three and five, with players now requiring 80% of the overall vote of the 50 panelists to get in.

All of it means Manning either became a Hall of Famer or, despite all he meant to the Giants and the sport, finds himself closer to the back of the line Friday than he was to the front of it Thursday.