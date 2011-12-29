Eli Manning, Jason Pierre-Paul voted to Pro Bowl

He oi ma ka maikai.

That's how you say "elite" in Hawaiian. It's a phrase that may come in handy for Eli Manning, who was voted to his second Pro Bowl after posting the best passing numbers of his career. Manning and defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul were named to the NFC's Pro Bowl roster Tuesday evening.

"It's a real honor," Manning said. "When you make it to the Pro Bowl it's because your team, the offensive line, my receivers are doing a great job protecting me, getting open, making plays. Considering some of the other quarterbacks in the NFC who have had outstanding seasons, I'm really thrilled and truly honored to be named to the Pro Bowl team."

Through 15 games, Manning already has set a franchise record with 4,587 passing yards. On Sunday night he needs 13 passes and five completions to break team records.

Manning is steeped in NFL tradition, so he knows how special a Pro Bowl invite can be. Pierre-Paul is just starting to catch on.

"It means a lot," the second-year player said. "I don't really understand the whole Pro Bowl thing, but it means a lot. It means I'm doing good."

Pierre-Paul made the roster despite not being on the ballot for fan voting, which counted for one-third of the selection process. His 15.5 sacks and 81 tackles, the most by any NFL lineman, overcame that handicap, however, just as Pierre-Paul has overcome his self-proclaimed aversion to football.

"When we first started preseason and we played against Carolina and I recorded two sacks in that game, I said, 'OK, this year is my year, I can do it this year,' " he said.

"That's when I was like, 'Let me just play to my full potential,' and that's what I've been doing ever since. However many snaps I play for, when I'm on the field I'm going 120 percent. Not 100 percent, but 120."

Victor Cruz, third in the NFL in receiving yardage, and guard Chris Snee were named second alternates for the Pro Bowl and could wind up going. Of course, none of the Giants could be there if they reach the Super Bowl. The Pro Bowl is in Honolulu on Jan. 29, the Sunday before the championship game.

"With the new way that the Pro Bowl has gone, you don't really want to be playing in the game," Manning said. "You'd rather be getting ready for the Super Bowl. So hopefully that's the case and we'll see what happens."