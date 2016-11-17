Eli Manning praises Tony Romo’s ‘classy move’

Eli Manning and Tony Romo have faced each other 17 times as opposing starting quarterbacks and are often compared to each other in bar stool arguments between fans of the Giants and Cowboys. Now, though, that debate seems to have come to an end with Romo’s statement on Tuesday in which he essentially handed the reins of the Cowboys over to rookie Dak Prescott.

Manning said he was impressed by that decision.

“I thought it was a classy move by Tony,” Manning said. “I thought it was a good thing to kind of end the talk and end all of the speculations and go ahead and clear things up. I’ve always had a lot of respect for Tony, but I thought it was a good move by him.”

Manning said he does not believe that Romo’s speech indicates that his career is over, though it may well in fact be with the Cowboys.

“Obviously he sees the situation,” Manning said. “You have a young quarterback and Dak is playing great football and they’re winning games. I guess he knows you just don’t mess with that.”

Manning said he’s especially sad to see the circumstances of Romo being usurped.

“To lose your spot because of injury is definitely tough,” Manning said. “I feel for him, but I know Tony will do the right things and he’ll always be ready to play.”

Of course, Manning has never had to worry about that. He’s started 192 straight regular-season games and 203 straight including playoffs. Manning forced a smile when asked if that’s the reason he plays every week, to avoid being in Romo’s situation.

“Maybe,” he said. “I don’t want to lose my spot.”

O-line gets thin

The Giants’ backups need backups on the offensive line these days. With starting guard Justin Pugh out for several more weeks with a knee sprain, two of his possible replacements were out with injuries on Wednesday as Brett Jones (calf) and Adam Gettis (calf) did not participate in the jog-through workout.

“It’s my job to make sure that we put a plan in place that if everyone is healthy, we go out and play our game, and if not, then we need to be able to adjust and improvise during the course of the game,” Ben McAdoo said.

Giant steps

WR Victor Cruz (ankle) participated in Wednesday’s workout – “He was out here moving around,” McAdoo said -- and is expected to be on the field for Thursday’s full practice . . . McAdoo said rookie WR Roger Lewis Jr. will continue to have a role in the offense despite a poor performance on Monday against the Bengals. “I’ll be fine,” Lewis said. “I’ll bounce back” . . . S Landon Collins is the first Giants player with four interceptions in a three-game span since Phillippi Sparks in 1997.