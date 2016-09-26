Eli Manning wants to be calming influence on Odell Beckham

Eli Manning has advice for his temperamental receiver the next time he feels a bout of rage coming on.

“Come talk to me,” Manning said in an interview on WFAN on Monday evening. “Come see what’s on my mind or something.”

It’s probably something a lot different than what was on Odell Beckham Jr.’s mind during a sideline flare-up late in the Washington game on Sunday that caught the attention of just about everyone who saw it, including coach Ben McAdoo. Earlier on Monday McAdoo said Beckham needed to “control his emotions better and be less of a distraction to himself and his teammates.”

Manning said he understands the source of Beckham’s frustrations, which have been known to come to the surface.

“With Odell, he wanted to win the game, he wanted to play well,” Manning said. “He was just frustrated that we didn’t get the touchdown there. That’s all it was.”

Manning (like McAdoo) was also glad that Beckham limited whatever vitriol he needed to get out to the sideline.

“I thought he held his composure during the game,” Manning said. “He just went and played football, there wasn’t anything else. He got a little fired up on the sideline one time and he’s got to learn that any little act that he does is going to get blown up. He’s got to learn to keep it inside or just find a way to deal with it. Come talk to me, come see what’s on my mind or something. We’ll work on that so it does not become a distraction after the game and we’re talking about football and not the stuff that happens on the sideline.”

The bigger problem, as McAdoo pointed out, is when it becomes a distraction during the game.

“I understand where it’s coming from,” Manning said. “But he’s got to learn that when it becomes so public it can be a distraction. It can mess with the flow and the rhythm of what people are doing. We just have to keep the sideline, keep our teammates calm and collected so we can just go out there and play football.”