Eli says Peyton is a better QB, but gives himself the edge ... elsewhere
For seven years I’ve been covering Eli Manning, and in all that time I’ve been asking the wrong questions.
Jay Mohr suffers from no such deficiency.
During a radio interview on the Jay Mohr Sports show on Fox Sports Radio today, Mohr got Eli to admit that while Peyton is a better quarterback, he is a better singer … and a better lover.
During the interview, Mohr gave Eli a “pop quiz” in which he could answer only one of two ways, by saying “me” or “Peyton.” Here’s how it went:
Mohr: “Who is your mom’s favorite?”
Manning: “Me.”
Mohr: “Who dresses better?”
Manning: “Me.”
Mohr: “Who is your dad’s favorite?”
Manning: “Peyton.”
Mohr: “Who’s cleaner?”
Manning: “Me.“
Mohr: “Who gives better advice?”
Manning: “Peyton.”
Mohr: "Who reads more?
Manning: “Peyton.”
Mohr: “Who’s a better lover?”
Manning: “Me.”
Mohr: “Who cooks better?”
Manning: “Me.”
Mohr: “Who drives better?”
Manning: “Definitely me.”
Mohr: “Who’s a better quarterback?”
Manning: “Peyton’s got me.”
You can listen to the entire radio interview here.