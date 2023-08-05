Giants OL Matt Peart steps in after Evan Neal leaves practice with concussion

With Evan Neal leaving practice Friday with a concussion, as diagnosed by the Giants, Matt Peart stepped in at the tackle spot opposite Andrew Thomas.

Peart was the 99th pick of the 2020 draft.

“I’m always making sure I’m capitalizing on every opportunity to be with the (first-string),” Peart told reporters on Zoom Saturday. “The attention to detail is that much more defined.”

Peart said offensive line coach Bobby Johnson as “is a stickler for the details. Really, in the second year under him, it’s really about understanding what he wants and respecting what the defense gives us. It’s awesome being in my second year under (Johnson) so I feel like my skills from that standpoint have been able to grow and (I’ve been able) to attack each day.”

Peart may be in a fight for a roster spot as the regular season nears.

It’s kind of crazy, four years has flown by,” Peart said, “but it's great to refine my skills.”

Opportunity for Beavers

With linebacker Jarrad Davis on season-ending injured reserve with a knee injury, the door opened for someone to have a role next to Bobby Okereke in Wink Martindale’s defense. Darrian Beavers could get another chance, and Martindale has been complimentary of Micah McFadden, a fifth-round pick last year. Both players have been getting first-team reps alongside starter Okereke.

A sixth-round pick by the Giants in 2022, Beavers was sidelined by an ACL injury in the 2022 preseason. Now, he is pushing to getting back to where he was before the injury.

“I’m in a really good headspace and I’m just blessed to even be playing football,” Beavers said. Beavers and McFadden are close friends. They roomed together during camp last season.