Brian Daboll says Evan Neal regrets lashing out at Giants fans

Giants coach Brian Daboll said on Thursday that offensive tackle Evan Neal is “very remorseful and regretful” for comments he made on Wednesday disparaging Giants fans.

Daboll called the comments by Neal a “slip-up” and said the Giants are ready to move on.

“I think that Evan made a statement,” Daboll said. “We spoke.”

Daboll said he would keep the details of the conversation — and any disciplinary action he might have taken — private.

“He was frustrated,” Daboll said. “He made a poor choice, poor decision, poor comments. He acknowledged that and we’re moving on.”

Neal apologized on Wednesday night on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. Daboll spoke on Thursday before the media was allowed to interview players following practice as the Giants get ready to face the high-powered Dolphins in Miami on Sunday.

On Wednesday, Neal told NJ.com: “Why would a lion concern himself with the opinion of a sheep? The person that’s commenting on my performance, what does he do? Flip hot dogs and hamburgers somewhere?”

During Monday night’s 24-3 loss to the Seahawks, as fans at MetLife Stadium were booing the Giants in a game in which Neal and his offensive linemates gave up 11 sacks, Neal egged on fans, telling them to boo louder.

“Because that just further shows that people are fair-weather,” Neal told NJ.com. “A lot of fans are bandwagoners. I mean, I get it: They want to see us perform well. And I respect all of that. But no one wants us to perform well more than we do.

“And how can you say you’re really a fan when we’re out there battling our [butts] off — and the game wasn’t going well — but the best you can do is boo your home team? So how much of a fan are you, really?”

In his X apology, Neal wrote: “I am wrong for lashing out at the fans who are just as passionate and frustrated as I am. I let my frustrations in my play + desire to win get the best of me. I had no right to make light of anyone’s job and I deeply regret the things I said. We are working day in and day out to grow as a team and this was an unnecessary distraction. I apologize.”

Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale agreed Neal’s comments could become a distraction, and said the whole thing probably wouldn’t have happened if Neal was a more experienced player. Neal, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 draft out of Alabama, has struggled as the Giants have gotten off to a 1-3 start.

“You don't want to see anybody put themself in the position that he did because it becomes a distraction,” Martindale said on Thursday. “When you have experience, you've been in this situation before, and what you have to rely on is that you're still coaching in this league, so be confident in what you do and how you're coaching, and the same thing goes for a player. You just can't snap back. You’ve got to think about everything you say and just have the confidence that you will continue to work to get better. That’s what I would say to him.”

Daboll said he believes in counseling young players on how to handle adversity “at the start of OTAs. I’ve said it before: You have to be resilient in this league. It's a humbling league. Whether you are winning a few games and then lose a few games or you lose early, be consistent in your approach to handle things the right way. He had a slip-up there.”