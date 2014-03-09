Flowers for Alterraun show the Giants will be players in free agency

With the market price for cornerbacks becoming clearer – Sam Shields re-signed with the Packers for $39 million over four years tonight while Brent Grimes re-upped with the Dolphins for $32 million over four years – the player many believe to be the best available player at the position remains out there.

And the Giants are interested.

According to The Tennessean, the Giants are among the teams that have reached out to at least gauge the interest of 25-year-old Alterraun Verner. While there are plenty of other teams in the chase – the paper reports the Lions, Steelers, Jets, Rams and Vikings among them – it remains to be seen just how far the Giants will be willing to go to land Verner, who many see as a shutdown corner in the mold of Richard Sherman or a healthy Darrelle Revis.

But what the initial overtures do show is that the Big Blue is not going to afraid to throw some big green around this offseason. Think what you will of the front office, they are not dumb. They know how highly valued Verner is and that they’re not going to be able to get him at any kind of discount (on the contrary, based on the Shields deal).

They may not wind up with Verner in the end, but just by being there in the beginning they are sending a clear message.