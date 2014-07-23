'Four Downs' for July 22

Realizing how difficult it can be to keep up with every detail throughout the day, I’ll try to post a digest each night that lets you know what the most significant parts of training camp were so you can at least appear to be in tune with the team when you gather around the water cooler.

Here are the four most important things you need to know about what went down at Giants training camp today:

IT’S GOTTA BE THE SHOES! Middle linebacker Jameel McClain was carted off the field with a foot injury but x-rays were negative. The Giants believe it was just an irritation caused by new cleats for the start of camp. If the discomfort persists, he’ll have an MRI tomorrow.

GIANTS HIRE TYREE, BUT THERE’S A CATCH. Super Bowl hero David Tyree was hired as the team’s new director of player development, but no everyone was happy about the move because of some controversial comments he made regarding gay marriage and homosexuality in 2011.

WESTON WITH THE ONES. It’s rare for a rookie to get first-team snaps with the Giants, but Weston Richburg found himself doing just that on his first day of practice! The second-round pick had to step in at right guard after Brandon Mosley left the field with a stomach ailment.

SHORT AND SWEAT. Eli Manning threw one pass in team drills that went further than 15 yards (and it was intercepted) but the pace of the offense was noticeably faster than it had been in previous seasons. The hurry-up, no-huddle offense could become an identifying trait of Ben McAdoo’s new system.