'Four Downs' for July 23

Realizing how difficult it can be to keep up with every detail throughout the day, I’ll try to post a digest each night that lets you know what the most significant parts of training camp were so you can at least appear to be in tune with the team when you gather around the water cooler.

Here are the four most important things you need to know about what went down at Giants training camp today:

1. THAT’S BRISK, BABY! I timed the snaps of the Giants’ no-huddle session today. They ran 16 plays in just over six minutes with an average time between snaps of around 24 seconds.

2. HALFTIME SHOW. Tom Coughlin gave the players a five-minute recess from the heat in the middle of practice after several of them had to be carted off on Tuesday due to hydration issues. He didn’t seem happy about it, but no one was carted off today.

3. McCLAIN RETURNS, BECKHAM DOESN’T. LB Jameel McClain who was carted off the field with a foot injury on Tuesday was back on the practice field on Wednesday. Not so for Odell Beckham Jr., who tweaked his hamstring on Tuesday and sat this one out.

4. REESE SPEAKS. The general manager addressed the media in a wide-ranging session that covered everything from last year’s 0-6 start to his expectations of Eli Manning to the controversial hiring of David Tyree.