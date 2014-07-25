'Four Downs' for July 24

Realizing how difficult it can be to keep up with every detail throughout the day, I’ll try to post a digest each night that lets you know what the most significant parts of training camp were so you can at least appear to be in tune with the team when you gather around the water cooler.

Here are the four most important things you need to know about what went down at Giants training camp today:

1. JPP IS ‘AWESOME!’ The DE says he feels “110 percent” and also drops that he expects to be back with the Giants next year even though he is only under contract through 2014.

2. GREAT DEPTHS. The Giants released their unofficial depth chart. Devon Kennard is the only rookie listed as a starter.

3. BECKHAM’S HAMMY. After just two days Tom Coughlin is already losing patience with first-round pick Odell Beckham Jr.’s hamstring issue.

4. MANNING FINDS CRUZ … EVENTUALLY. And on the third day, Eli Manning completed a pass to Victor Cruz in team drills. It was their first hook-up of camp.