'Four Downs' for July 25

Realizing how difficult it can be to keep up with every detail throughout the day, I’ll try to post a digest each night that lets you know what the most significant parts of training camp were so you can at least appear to be in tune with the team when you gather around the water cooler.

Here are the four most important things you need to know about what went down at Giants training camp today:

1. KENNARD MAKES KONTACT. We finally saw what Devon Kennard can do with football pads on – hit Bennett Jackson so hard he lifted him off the ground.

2. WILSON TOOK A HIT. David Wilson got popped for the first time since his neck surgery. Nothing happened. Just the way it was planned.

3. WILL HILL SIGNS. But not with the Giants. The safety inked a one-year deal with the Ravens but still has to serve the six-game suspension.

4. BEASON ON TRACK. Jon Beason said he still expects to be back on the field for the regular-season opener and added that he’d like to play in at least one preseason game.