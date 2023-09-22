Giants grades vs. 49ers: At least special teams looked good

OFFENSE: D

The only touchdown came on a 37-yard drive aided by a 22-yard pass interference penalty. Other than that, there was not much going on. The Giants totaled only 10 first downs and 150 total yards and were 3-for-12 on third downs. With Saquon Barkley (and left tackle Andrew Thomas) out, they totaled 11 rushes for 29 yards. Even Daniel Jones did not do his usual thing on the ground, rushing twice for five yards. Jones threw for 137 yards, and no receiver totaled more than 32 yards. Jones overthrew an open Darren Waller on a key third down in the fourth quarter.

DEFENSE: D

The Giants failed miserably in getting the 49ers off the field, allowing them to convert seven of their first nine third-down attempts – several of them third-and-long situations – and gave up 441 total yards and 26 first downs. The most damning stat for the defense was that the 49ers kept the ball for 39:10 compared to the Giants’ 20:50. Deebo Samuel caught six passes for 129 yards, George Kittle caught seven for 90 and Christian McCaffrey rushed 18 times for 85 yards. All three of them made the Giants look bad with an array of missed tackles.

SPECIAL TEAMS: B

Punter Jamie Gillan had a big day, with a 49.0-yard net average on his six kicks, with one inside the 20-yard line and a 60-yarder. Graham Gano was 2-for-2 on field-goal tries, making kicks from 57 and 44 yards. All four of Gano’s kickoffs went for touchbacks.

COACHING: D

The final score and statistics were lopsided, but for most of the night the Giants battled the powerful 49ers and found a way to stay in the game. The offensive staff was not able to find a workaround to Saquon Barkley’s absence, as the running attack got nothing done. The passing game was not much, either. But the Giants did show spirit and did not go down without a fight. There were several damaging, untimely penalties, some questionable, others obvious. Overall: Not good.