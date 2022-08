5-2 . . . What else is new? Starting the season 5-2 is nothing new for the Giants under coach Tom Coughlin. That's been their record after seven games in seven of his eight seasons. However, they haven't finished as well as they've started.

Year Last 9 games Final record

2004 1-8 6-10*

2005 6-3 11-5***

2006 3-6 8-8**

2007 5-4 10-6**

2009 3-6 8-8*

2010 5-4 10-6***

2011 ---- ----

*No playoffs **Wild card ***Won division