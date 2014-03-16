Giants add a piece of 'Boom' to secondary, still eying DRC

The Giants are getting their own piece of the Boom.

They have agreed to terms with cornerback Walter Thurmond, who was most recently a part of the Seahawks’ Super Bowl-winning “Legion of Boom” secondary. The deal is reportedly a one-year contract.

Thurmond started three regular-season games plus the Super Bowl for the Seahawks, but he played in 15 of the team’s 19 games mostly covering slot receivers. (He spent the other four games of the season suspended for violating the league’s Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.) He had one interception, which he returned 29 yards for a touchdown, and six passes defensed. His signing likely means that the Giants will not bring veteran cornerback Terrell Thomas back.

That still leaves the Giants with a chance to improve their starting cornerback situation, though, and they are going forward with their meeting today with Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie. Rodgers-Cromartie met with the Jets on Saturday and unless he signs there or elsewhere this morning he’s going to talk with the Giants at some point on Sunday.