Giants add Kyle Sebetic at safety; Will Hill goes unclaimed on waivers

Roster spots don't stay open very long in the NFL, so the Giants have already replaced Will Hill with another safety. The team signed undrafted free agent Kyle Sebetic from Dayton. Sebetic made the announcement on Twitter.

“Took a step towards my dreams and signed with the New York Giants today,” he wrote. “Beyond thankful for the opportunity and can’t wait to keep working.”

The Giants are expected to officially announce the signing on Wednesday.

Sebetic is 5-11 and 194 pounds. He led the FCS in passes defensed in 2012, and started all 11 games for Dayton with 63 tackles and an interception in 2013.

As for Hill, he went unclaimed on waivers so now he is a free agent. If he signs with a team he’ll be eligible to participate in the offseason program and even be on the field during training camp and in preseason games. But Hill will still have to serve a six-game suspension before returning to the field. Also worth noting, the clock on the suspension does not begin until Hill is signed. In other words, if he is still a free agent in October after six weeks of the season have passed and a team signs him, he’ll still have to sit out six games.