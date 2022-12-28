Giants' Adoree' Jackson making progress, but Xavier McKinney still on injured reserve

When the Giants defensive backs left the fieldhouse Wednesday and went outside to work, CB Adoree’ Jackson picked up his helmet and trotted with them. That appeared to signal progress. Jackson injured his knee on a Week 11 punt return against the Lions.

As for the status of safety Xavier McKinney (hand), coach Brian Daboll said, “Nothing today.” During the time when the media could view practice, McKinney was doing hand drills. He remains on injured reserve.

With LG Shane Lemieux (foot/toe) going on IR, Daboll said LT Andrew Thomas remains comfortable playing next to both options at the position, Nick Gates and Ben Bredeson. “Both doing a good job,” Daboll said.

With an open roster spot, the Giants signed LB Jarrad Davis off the Lions’ practice squad.

Daboll said OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle) and Leonard Williams (neck) were limited at practice. Dexter Lawrence was given a “vet day.”

Neal learning

Daboll was asked if rookie tackle Evan Neal could benefit from sitting and watching during what sometimes has been a challenging rookie year.

“I think when you’re a rookie, no matter what it is, you learn from every experience,” Daboll said. "Veterans do. I certainly do. But some of my biggest growth moments for me is when I failed or when I didn’t do as well. I think he’s made steady progress. Are there certain plays he would like to have back? Sure, everybody has them. You have them as a head coach. You have them as a play caller. You have them as a player. But he’s a smart, tough, dependable guy. I think he’s improved in a lot of areas, and I’m happy he’s on our team.”

Facing Foles

It would be understandable if Giants defenders are eager to face the Colts and quarterback Nick Foles on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium.

On Monday night, Foles threw three interceptions as the Colts lost at home to the Chargers, 20-3.

On Tuesday, interim coach Jeff Saturday said Foles will start against the Giants.

Foles finished 17 of 29 for 143 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions. The offensive line fared no better. Foles, an 11-year NFL veteran, joined the Colts this offseason.