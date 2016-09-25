Giants all stand for national anthem before game vs. Washington

The Giants all stood for the national anthem before their game against Washington at MetLife Stadium on Sunday after a week in which several members of the team said they were contemplating some form of protest over recent police shootings. Running back Rashad Jennings said all the Giants would stand, but there were some who even late in the week were still mulling their decision.

The team’s decision to stand included a desire to draw attention to the issue that came to the forefront in the news this week with deaths at the hands of police in Tulsa and Charlotte, and not about what they were doing in a pregame setting.

“Does anybody want to resolve the issues? That’s what we have to find out,” Jennings told Newsday this week. “We’re talking about gestures. The gesture of taking a knee, the gesture of posting something (on social media). Those are all gestures. It’s whether the actions are taking place.”

Washington players stood as well with DeSean Jackson, Rashad Ross, Greg Toler and Niles Paul raising their fists.

Players around the league have found ways to demonstrate their frustration and draw attention to the subject of police violence during the anthem. It began with 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick first sitting and then taking a knee for the song. Others have joined him in that gesture, while some teams have locked arms for the anthem and some players have raised a fist.

Sunday’s anthem was performed by singer and actress Ruby Lewis.