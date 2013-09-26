Giants are not upset with Hakeem Nicks

Eli Manning and Tom Coughlin are not upset with Hakeem Nicks, who wasn't even upset to begin with.

Nicks' comment that he "can't throw the ball to myself" after Sunday's loss to the Panthers in which he had no receptions and was targeted just once was interpreted by some -- including Coughlin earlier this week -- as being incendiary and a possible diss of Manning. But Wednesday Coughlin said he is convinced that it "has gotten a little out of proportion, that he didn't mean it that way or intend it that way."

On Monday Coughlin said he would discuss the remarks with Nicks, but Wednesday he said he had not and that he saw no need to. Manning said he didn't bring it up with Nicks either.

"We kind of looked at each other and said, 'Hey, we don't have to talk about this, right?' " Manning said. "Hakeem is one of my great friends and I understand he wasn't saying anything. I never thought he was saying anything at me or making any jabs."

Nicks said he wasn't surprised his comment was misinterpreted.

"At a time like this in the season, you know, it's expected," he said. "As long as I know me and my quarterback and me and my team are on the same page, it's all good."

Fair-weather fans?

The Giants aren't throwing in the towel, and they say that anyone who has isn't a "real fan." "If they gave up, they ain't real Giants' fans," Jason Pierre-Paul said. "At the end of the day, we'll never give up on ourselves."

Justin Tuck also addressed the availability of seats on the bandwagon.

"Don't be a fair-weather fan," he said. "It's about being a fan in the good and the bad. I trust that we're going to try our best to figure this thing out. It won't be because of lack of effort or lack of searching . . . We'll definitely put forth a great effort and turn over every rock to see if we can turn this thing around."

Giant steps

Former Jets FB John Conner was signed by the Giants Wednesday, replacing Henry Hynoski who was put on injured reserve with a fractured shoulder. "We need a fullback, we need a lead blocker," Tom Coughlin said of the Giants' 32nd-ranked running game. "He is a physical guy. We think he'll go up in the hole and clear the hole for the running back" . . . Coughlin said G Chris Snee (hip) and C David Baas (neck) are "day to day." He also clarified that Snee's hip injury is not the one that was operated on this offseason. Meanwhile, T David Diehl returned to practice for the first time since thumb surgery five weeks ago . . . CB Terrell Thomas was limited in practice for the first time since returning from his third ACL reconstruction and will be "managed" for a while. Thomas said it is a part of the rehabilitation process and precautionary.