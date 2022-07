Where will the Giants be drafting in 2019?

The one positive aspect of Sunday’s 36-35 loss was that it secured the sixth overall pick for the Giants in April’s draft. The Giants entered the game with the possibility of landing anywhere from fourth to 12th in the draft order. Now they will pick behind only the Cardinals, 49ers, Jets, Raiders and Bucs. If they stay in that spot, it will be their fourth top-10 pick in the past five years, and none of the teams ahead of them have an obvious need at quarterback.

Where was Sunday’s game played?

At MetLife Stadium, but that’s a good question, based on the crowd’s reaction at some key moments. There definitely were more Cowboys fans than Giants fans at MetLife for this game, and they made their voices heard. They roared when Eli Manning threw an interception in the first quarter, they raised their voices when Manning asked for quiet during the drive at the end of the second quarter, and they went nuts when they saw the replay of Cole Beasley’s catch in the end zone on the big screens and knew their team had scored a touchdown.

What was the breaking point for the Giants’ coaches and Curtis Riley?

It seemed to be his lack of effort on a tackle attempt that led to tight end Blake Jarwin’s third touchdown. Riley tried to hit him with his shoulder, did not attempt to wrap him up and whiffed. Riley, who had started all 16 games at safety this season, was replaced by Tony Lippett on the next series.

“You’ve got to fight, you’ve got to play and you’ve got to lay it all out there,” Pat Shurmur said. “We as coaches have got to do our very best to put you in the best position to do those things. That’s fair.”

Wait . . . three touchdowns for Jarwin? Who the heck is Jarwin?

He’s the tight end the Cowboys wanted to replace when they reportedly tried to lure Jason Witten out of the broadcast booth a few weeks ago, and he had never scored a touchdown in his two-year NFL career before catching three TD passes on Sunday. “I think I had four [touchdowns] altogether in college and high school, so it’s kind of a new feeling for me,” he said. He was the first Cowboys tight end to score three touchdowns in a game since Billy Joe Dupree in 1973.

Who returned punts for the Giants? And why?

Corey Coleman had his first crack at the job after rookie Jawill Hill dislocated his kneecap on Saturday while dancing in the locker room. Davis was placed on injured reserve on Saturday afternoon. Coleman, who had been handling kickoff returns, had two chances, fair-catching one and returning the other for 19 yards. He suffered a foot injury late in the game.

Did Kyle Lauletta play?

Yes, but not at quarterback. The rookie passer was lined up at receiver on the second snap of the game. It was a formation the Giants installed about an hour and a half before kickoff when they knew they’d have three quarterbacks active. They thought having Lauletta out wide might change the way the Cowboys blitzed on particular plays.

Did it work?

Not the way it was intended. The Cowboys stayed in their base alignment and didn’t make much of an adjustment to the threat of Lauletta and a potential gadget play. But Saquon Barkley did run for 26 yards on the play. Lauletta didn’t exactly throw a block, but he did get in the way of the defense as best he could.

Cody Latimer caught his first TD pass from Manning. Is he the first to catch one from both Eli and Peyton Manning?

No. Latimer did play with Peyton Manning as a Bronco but never caught a regular-season TD pass from the future Hall of Famer. His one touchdown reception with the Broncos was thrown by Brock Osweiler. So no one has ever caught a touchdown pass from both brothers.