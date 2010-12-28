Giants back in NY after travel woes

The Giants have returned to New Jersey after being stranded in Wisconsin after Sunday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Team spokesman Pat Hanlon said Tuesday that the team arrived at Newark Liberty Airport at about 11 a.m.

The team remained in Appleton, Wis., after the 45-17 loss because their charter plane was not going to be allowed to land at Newark Liberty Airport. Much of New Jersey was buried under two feet of snow from Sunday’s storm.

The team has one remaining regular-season game. If they lose in Washington on Sunday, their postseason hopes are over.