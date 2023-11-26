Tommy DeVito, Giants hang on to beat Patriots in low-scoring affair

The team names and logos were the same, but nothing else was as the Giants and Patriots renewed one of the 21st century’s most important rivalries on Sunday.

Start with the quarterbacks: Rather than Eli Manning and Tom Brady, the second half featured Tommy DeVito against Bailey Zappe.

And this: The teams’ records were a combined 5-16 entering the day.

The result was a dreary game at MetLife Stadium that the Giants won, 10-7, for their second victory in a row and a 4-8 record entering the bye week on their schedule.

The once-mighty Patriots are 2-9.

The score was tied at 7 entering the fourth quarter.

With 12:31 left, Zappe was intercepted by Xavier McKinney, who returned the ball 18 yards to New England 32-yard line.

The Giants got as far as the 17 but stalled, prompting some boos from the rain-dampened crowd.

They settled for a 42-yard field goal by Randy Bullock to make it 10-7 with 8:09 left. The scoring drive featured seven plays that gained a total of eight yards.

The Patriots had a golden opportunity to tie the game after driving to the Giants’ 17-yard line in the final seconds, but Chad Ryland’s 35-yard field goal try was wide left with three seconds left.

The game was played on a gray, cool day before a less-than-capacity crowd to see two teams headed nowhere this season.

The Giants' initial drive began promisingly, featuring a 14-yard run by Saquon Barkley and a 29-yard pass from DeVito — making his first home start — to Jalin Hyatt.

But that possession, which got as far as the Patriots’ 26-yard line, was derailed by a botched handoff from DeVito to Wan’Dale Robinson that resulted in a fumble.

Former Giant Jabrill Peppers recovered the ball at the Giants’ 29-yard line.

There had been uncertainty all week over whom Bill Belichick would start as his quarterback. The choice was Mac Jones.

The Giants were without star nose tackle Dexter Lawrence because of a hamstring injury.

DeVito hit Hyatt with another nice pass, this one for 22 yards, on the Giants’ second drive. But drops by Barkley and Robinson ended that possession quickly.

Jamie Gillan’s booming 74-yard punt resulted in a touchback for the Patriots on the following drive.

The ensuing New England drive ended with three seconds left in the quarter when Deonte Banks intercepted Jones and gave the Giants the ball at their 43.

The quarter ended with Barkley rushing 19 yards to the Patriots’ 38. But yet another drop, this time by Sterling Shepard, helped soon end that drive.

The Giants did nothing after getting the ball at their own 42-yard line.

The game’s first score came on a 12-yard touchdown pass from DeVito to Isaiah Hodgins with 1:53 left in the opening half.

Hodgins spun past Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones at around the 6-yard line and headed for the end zone pylon.

The score was set up when Bobby Okereke stepped in front of a pass from Jones aimed at Demario Douglas and returned it 55 yards to the New England 26.

Another key play on the scoring drive was a third-and-8 conversion from DeVito to Hyatt, who ran the ball to the New England 12.

At halftime, DeVito was 10-for-17 for 117 yards, the touchdown and a passer rating of 99.4. Jones’ first-half passer rating was 27.8.

Zappe replaced Jones for New England to start the second half, and the visitors’ offense immediately looked better.

On a fourth-and-1 at the Patriots’ 38, Rhamondre Stevenson took a direct snap and ran 3 yards for the first down.

Stevenson later ran it in from the 7-yard line to make it 7-7 with 8:02 left in the third quarter.

On the Giants’ first drive of the half, DeVito hit Hyatt for a 41-yard gain on third-and-16 to the New England 40-yard line.

But that drive stalled, and the Giants punted as light rain between to fall at the Meadowlands.