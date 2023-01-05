Giants have close ties to Bills' Damar Hamlin, agree he's 'a good dude'

Brian Daboll knew this would be no ordinary Wednesday.

When he arrived at work in the morning, he understood that his job was to support his players, listen to his players and, potentially, comfort his players.

NFL players and teams continue to reel over the injury to Damar Hamlin..

The Giants are no different.

“So I’ll just start out on behalf of our organization, myself, [general manager] Joe [Schoen], the players, some of the coaches, some of the staff members – a lot of us have been around Damar," Daboll said. "We offer our prayers to him, his family, to the people in [the Bills] organization.

“They’ve been through a lot, and this is tragic. It’s tragic to see. I feel for Damar most importantly, his family, but all the players and coaches that are around him every day. He’s a tremendous young man, and just pray for recovery. That was tough [to watch].”

The Giants and the Bills are closely connected these days, with Daboll and Schoen having been hired away from Buffalo in January.

Asked at his Wednesday morning news conference if practicing football represents “an escape” for his team, Daboll offered this response: “Something like that is always on your mind after it happens.”

That point was reinforced when the Giants locker room opened to media on Wednesday afternoon.

CONNECTIONS WITH PLAYERS

Hamlin has connections with no fewer than 10 players in the Giants locker room, through hometown, college or professional football links. Some players chose to speak to the media about Hamlin, some did not.

Julian Love met Hamlin when both were in high school and were in the same recruiting cycle together. “He was close to my friends at Notre Dame,” Love said Wednesday. “I know him. I think that’s why this completely hit home. Some of the guys in this locker room are even closer than I am with him. It’s scary. A lot of guys in this locker room are hurting right now.”

“It’s a flurry of emotion that comes upon you,” Love added. “I feel for the Bills organization, and everyone involved. We had some talks today. We have a lot of resources available to us. Our medical team, our team chaplain, mental health. Guys can’t be afraid to ask for help. It’s a tough time right now.”

In the Giants' team meeting Wednesday morning, Daboll had team psychologist Dr. Lani Lawrence speak to the players. Team chaplain Gian Paul Gonzalez also addressed them and offered prayer.

“I think everyone’s opening up about it and I think it’s bringing guys closer together,” said practice squad quarterback Davis Webb, who came to the Giants this season from the Bills. “All of our thoughts and prayers are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills and really that whole community. Really praying for Damar.”

Webb got to know Hamlin well during their time together last season as safeties on the Bills’ scout team.

“We were giving calls to one another, playing every play,” Webb said. “Damar was a sixth-round draft pick, but a really good player, you could see it.”

When the Bills sustained injury at the safety position this season, Hamlin found himself a starter. Said Webb: “He was living his dream.”

“He’s a good dude,” Webb said. “The people in Buffalo have always brought in good players, but Damar separates himself from others.”

Saquon Barkley met a high-school aged Damar during the recruiting process and later played against him when Penn State met Pittsburgh. Giants safety Jason Pinnock was a teammate of Hamlin’s at Pitt.

HORRIBLE TO WATCH

Center Jon Feliciano, who came to the Giants in free agency from the Bills, was watching the Monday Night Football game with his wife on the couch when he saw the injury to Hamlin.

“Horrible situation,” Feliciano said. “Damar is just a really good dude, a great guy. [My wife and I] were both crying. I could tell from the guys’ reactions [that it was serious].”

Feliciano said he reached out to Bills coach Sean McDermott and some other players and personnel in Buffalo.

“They’re all pretty shattered,” Feliciano said. “Damar’s just a funny dude, a good dude. Watching him grow as a rookie, he was a really good dude.”

A really good dude with a really big heart, apparently.

Hamlin had a dream to bring holiday cheer to kids in his hometown of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania. His GoFundMe goal was $2,500. As of Wednesday night, more than $6 million had been raised and more than 200,000 donors had contributed.

Giants wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins knows Hamlin well. They were Bills teammates for almost two years, until the Giants claimed Hodgins off waivers in early November.

“Real good guy, he’s a great role model for people and kids in his neighborhood,” Hodgins said. “Late round draft pick, he has that hunger and ambition about him. He grinded for a spot and grinded for his spot and waited his turn, his opportunity and took advantage of it. He’s an outstanding kid.”

Hodgins recalled Hamlin being proud of his hometown.

“He always talked about it and giving back to where he’s from and giving back to people in Buffalo,” Hodgins said. “He did a lot of stuff in the community in Buffalo, and back in Pittsburgh, where he’s from. If there was ever an event that the Bills were putting on, he’d always volunteer. A real good dude. I was blessed to be his teammate for the time that I was.”

Hodgins said he, too, has been in touch with Buffalo coaches, trying to get any information about Hamlin.

“Damar’s a great dude,” Hodgins said. “If people came up to me two weeks ago and randomly asked me about Damar, I’d say all of the same stuff I’m saying now. He’s a great dude, a hard worker, all that. I’m hoping and praying the best for him.

And about the Damar Hamlin Toy Drive tally?

“He’d post about it on Instagram. Everyone in the locker room knew about it.”

Hodgins smiled.

“He’s going to be real proud of it. It’s going to be awesome.”