Giants practice enough to sharpen Saquon Barkley and Bobby Okereke, allowing them to sit preseason finale

Neither Saquon Barkley nor Bobby Okereke played a down on Saturday night.

Which was probably just as well.

Okereke believes he’s gotten some of the best work he can get on the Giants practice field.

We’re talking about practice?

Yes, we’re talking about practice.

And those practice reps are particularly valuable to Okereke when he’s matched up with Barkley, who is a tough cover.

“Very tough, yeah,” said Okereke, the former Colts who signed with the Giants in free agency.

Okereke said Barkley provided his most helpful reps during training camp.

“Yeah, it’s honestly great practice for me because I don't think there's — I mean, I think [49ers running back] Christian McCaffrey is a great route runner, but I think Saquon might be the best.”

What sets Barkley apart?

“He’s got speed. He’s got shiftiness,” Okereke said. “His wiggle is really good. He’s just a dominant player.”

The Giants, of course, are expecting Okereke to be dominant in Wink Martindale’s defense.

Okereke expects that from himself.

“Yeah, I mean, iron sharpens iron,” he said, “so I try to give him the best that I can, and I always know I’m going to get a great look from him.”

The competitive part of the Saturday night’s preseason game that pitted the Giants versus the Jets did not feature the Giants starters.

Which means, the work Barkley and Okereke got recently against each other on the practice field was some of their best work in all of training camp.

With that, Okereke agreed.

And it didn't come as a surprise to Okereke, who recalled playing against Barkley in his days with the Colts.

“Thinking back to last year when we played him, it was, ‘Get on Saquon, don’t give Saquon any space,’ just because of how dynamic and special he is with the ball in his hand in space. He's a threat anytime he's on the field, he's one of the best football players.

Based on his experience on the practice field, Okereke is wholeheartedly in favor of the Giants using Barkley more this season as a pass-catcher. In Barkley’s rookie season, when he was Rookie of the Year, he had 91 receptions.

Considering the offensive talent on the 2023 Giants, it seems unlikely he would reach that mark. Tight end Darren Waller and a stable of receivers will obviously be significant parts of the Giants offense this season.

But Okereke believes the outcome would be beneficial to the Giants if they integrated Barkley more into the passing game.

“Yeah, I [would] I love it,” Okereke said. “I think it just makes our offense more dynamic.”

Wink Martindale is counting on Okereke helping to make his defense dynamic.

It should help that the defensive players are seeing players like, not only Barkley, but tight end Darren Waller, speedy rookie receiver Jalin Hyatt and a group of receivers who can make plays.

“I think competition just breeds success,” Martindale said, when asked the effect on his defense when an offense has a capable group of playmakers. “We couldn’t cover Waller when he was an undrafted free agent in Baltimore. Those kind of things — it’s fun to see. [When the defense makes plays in practice] that builds confidence in a team and it’s exciting to see.”

Waller, in particular, has challenged the defense. He is a unicorn, the rare athlete with size, speed and a team-first approach.

Asked if his defensive roster is deeper this year compared to last, Martindale indicated that he is optimistic.

He knows the defensive tackle position has been supplemented. He knows he still has two outstanding players and leaders in Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams. And he is optimistic about the growth in two pass rushers, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari.

Stopping the run still remains the primary objective.

“Just by the eye test, we’re deeper upfront with the [defensive] tackle position,” Martindale said.

He also believes there is more competition within the defense including, for example, the emergence of seventh-round draft pick Jordon Riley.

Martindale also agrees that those Barkley and Okereke battles are good for the Giants.

Those kind of things — it’s fun to see,” Martindale said. “That builds confidence in a team and it’s exciting to see.”

Notes & quotes: Isaiah Simmons made his debut for the Giants. He wore number 46. Before his first play, he touched the football, which had already been spotted by the official. (Perhaps that is a superstition) After getting his first snaps with the Giants after the conclusion of training camp, it will be interesting to see how the Giants, and Martindale, integrate him into the defense. Obviously, the Giants see him as an answer on defense. He’s multidimensional, with experience at safety and linebacker so this could be fun to watch . . . Sterling Shepard fielded the first Giants punt of the game . . . The Giants rookie cornerbacks, Deonte Banks and Tre Hawkins III, did not play against the Jets. The pair and also center John Michael Schmitz did not play because they had already met the Giants mark of playing 60 snaps in preseason. Rookie Jalin Hyatt did play early in the game; he had not met the 60-snap mark but still fell shy of 60. Gano was good on a 56-yard field goal with 4:18 to go in the fourth quarter, making the score Jets 17, Giants 16 with 4:18 left in the third quarter . . . The next time the Giants play at MetLife Stadium, it will be in prime time, against the Cowboys.