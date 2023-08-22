Giants' brass excited by what they've seen from their rookie crop

When Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown surveys the team’s current rookie class, he sees part of the Giants’ vision being fulfilled.

Young players are filling significant roles. Which, generally speaking, is ideal in the NFL, as long as they can handle the responsibility.

“I think when you look at the (current) draft class, we added explosiveness,” said Brown, a native of Glen Cove. “We talked about making a conscious effort of adding generators on the offensive side, getting more explosive on the defensive side, (and finding) guys that fit our brand.”

Brown said with GM Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll preaching collaboration, that increases the synergy between the scouting department and the coaching staff.

“It allows us to find players within the margin,” Brown said. “There are guys that may be imperfect later on as you go in terms of on day three (of the draft), but we're asking them to do things that fit the system. That accentuates their positive traits. So, I'm excited. Obviously, there's been early success, but the book isn't written yet. But it's a good start right now.”

It may turn out that the biggest surprise of the group is sixth-round cornerback Tre Hawkins III, who is in line to start opposite fellow rookie – and first-round draft pick -- Deonte Banks. (Veteran cornerback Adoree’ Jackson will shift to the slot.)

Brown said the Giants were “excited” about the entire group of rookies and said they haven’t disappointed.

“These guys all have traits to play on Sunday,” Brown said. “It was just a matter of marrying the development from the coaching staff to having game day traits.”

Brown also lauded Daboll’s commitment to having his coaches develop the team’s younger players.

“There’s been a high emphasis on developing their skillset,” Brown said. “For us on the scouting side, it’s making sure that they have the skillset that fits our scheme. So, it's been a good marriage so far.”

Blue notes

Leonard Williams was given a vet day Tuesday after Monday’s practice in the searing heat. “We ran them pretty good (Monday),” Daboll said. Sterling Shepard also had a vet day … Asked if he has noticed players on the bubble “feeling the pressure” as cuts loom, Daboll said, “Look, they’re human (but) the team is not cut down yet. There’s plenty of opportunities for people to show what they can do.” … This year’s cutdown day, when teams’ rosters have to be at 53 players, is Tuesday, August 29. That’s a departure from previous years when the cuts lasted a few days.