Giants’ Brandon Marshall practices again, Odell Beckham Jr. continues rehab

New York Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall (15) during a...

New York Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall (15) during a TV time out during training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, NJ, on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. Credit: Brad Penner

By Tom Rock

Giants coach Ben McAdoo suggested that WR Brandon Marshall will not play in Thursday’s preseason finale against the Patriots, but the receiver did practice for a second-straight day on Tuesday after missing a week with a shoulder injury.

“Brandon looked good today,” McAdoo said. “It was good to have him back out there at practice, knock some rust off. He made a nice, physical play at the back pylon there to the left.”

As for Odell Beckham Jr. and his sprained ankle, McAdoo would not give much insight into his status with the opener less than two weeks away.

“He’s in there, he’s getting treatment, he’s going through his workouts,” McAdoo said. “Doing everything he can to get ready to go.”

