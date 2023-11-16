Giants coach Brian Daboll on organization's mood: 'Nobody's happy'

Brian Daboll didn't mince words on Wednesday when asked about "the mood of ownership" during what has been a losing season.

“Kind of like everybody’s,” he said. “Nobody’s happy.”

It was interesting that Daboll answered the question so directly. Perhaps a sign of the times makes stating the obviously a bit more necessary.

And let's face it, the Giants have seen plenty of these seasons in recent years.

Perhaps it was last year’s results, including the playoff win at Minnesota, that was the outlier.

Asked if he has told players that they are playing for their jobs, Daboll said, “I’m focused on playing this week well and improving. Let’s live in the moment."

Daboll said he speaks with general manager Joe Schoen and with ownership regularly.

“I’d say there’s good communication in our building,” Daboll said.

Rematch with Washington

The Giants opponent Sunday is the Commanders. The Giants won the first meeting between the teams, 14-7, in Week 7 at MetLife Stadium.

They made a late defensive stand in that game to beat their NFC East rival and snap a four-game losing streak, but the Giants have lost three straight since then.

"When it's in the division, it's always going to be competitive," Giants linebacker Micah McFadden said on Wednesday. "I think we go into every game confident. Let’s go get a win.”

McFadden said while watching tape, he noticed that Commanders quarterback Sam Howell has progressed.

“They’re getting the ball out quick,” McFadden said. “That’s something we noticed, they’re getting the ball out faster."

The Giants defense gave up 640 total yards on Sunday in Dallas.

It will be interesting to see if coordinator Wink Martindale makes any changes after that performance.