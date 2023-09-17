Giants vs. Cardinals Week 2 preview: Time, TV info, betting lines, injuries and everything else you need for gameday

GIANTS (0-1) at CARDINALS (0-1), State Farm Stadium, 4:05 p.m.

VITALS

Line: Giants by 4 1/2; O/U 39 1/2

TV: FOX (Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth)

Radio: WFAN-660 AM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross). Sirius XM 133 or 380

All-time series: Giants lead 80-46-2 (Cardinals have won last 4)

KEY INJURIES

Giants: DOUBTFUL: LB Azeez Ojulari (hamstring), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee). Questionable: LT Andrew Thomas.

Cardinals: QUESTIONABLE S Budda Baker (hamstring), OL Kelvin Beachum (hand).

JONES IS READY

Daniel Jones doesn’t figure to be surprised by anything the Cardinals throw at him. “I’m sure (the Cards defense) will come out aggressive,” he said. “They're a fast defense, they play really hard and fly to the ball. We intend on coming out the same way.”

WALLER PROVING HIMSELF

It’s a credit to Darren Waller and his professionalism that no one with the Giants seems concerned about his weekly day off or his hamstring. Waller has been a true pro, having already earned the trust of the coaching staff.

QUOTABLE

Defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson had this to say about Giants rookie cornerbacks Deonte Banks and Tre Hawkins: “Played hard, obviously made some mistakes. Now they’ve touched the stove, found out the stove is actually really hot, and hopefully they grow from it.”

NUMBER, PLEASE

7: Road games the Giants have in their next 10 starts, including Sunday in Arizona.