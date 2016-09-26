Giants center Weston Richburg ejected in fourth quarter

Who gets the honor of being the first player ejected from a game under what is commonly called “The Odell Beckham Jr. Rule?”

Not Odell Beckham Jr., but one of his teammates. Center Wes ton Richburg drew two unsportsmanlike conduct flags during the game and, in accordance with a new rule this season that limits players to two of those, was thrown out with 14:03 left. “I let my teammates down,” he said after the game. “I told them that it is unacceptable for me to do that and I have to be in there with you guys.” Brett Jones replaced Richburg at center for the remainder of the game.

What were the penalties against Richburg?

The first was for arguing with umpire Undrey Wash after a holding call against him. The second was unspecified by officials but appeared to be due to vocalizing displeasure, as well. It came after a block on Josh Norman during a catch-and-run by Beckham. “The guy that threw [the flag] was after me,” Richburg said.

Was the number of penalties against the Giants — 11 for 128 yards — due to the shadow cast over the game by the Beckham-Norman history?

The Giants thought so. “We knew they were going to throw the flags and throw them early and often,” McAdoo said. “We knew it was going to be that type of game.”

“They were probably trying to cut down on things because of what happened with that matchup [last year], but it’s on me,” Richburg said of his contribution to the penalty total. “I can’t control how many flags they want to throw.”

Any penalties against Beckham or Norman?

None for unsportsmanlike conduct. The two were relatively well-behaved, although their interaction appeared to teeter away from that in the first quarter when Beckham jumped in the air during a run play pretending to go for a pass and Norman caught him and carried him a few steps before putting him down. Beckham said after the game that he did not recall the play.

A two-parter: How tall is Bobby Rainey and why throw a fade to him in the end zone?

He is listed at 5-8, which is generous and even at that makes him the shortest player on the Giants roster. As for the play call, which came in the third quarter, a better pass probably connects with him on a touchdown. Instead the pass was broken up by safety David Bruton Jr. and nearly intercepted. The Giants settled for a field goal.

Why was Rainey even in the game?

Because Rashad Jennings was inactive with a left thumb injury. That left the bulk of the backfield workload to Shane Vereen and Orleans Darkwa, but also forced the Giants to use Rainey as the third back. Rookie running back Paul Perkins was also activated but did not have an offensive snap.

Tough day to be a defensive back, huh?

A number of them left the game with injuries from which it could take a while to recover. For the Giants, starting cornerback Eli Apple suffered a hamstring injury and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie injured his groin (which was compounded by having starting safety Darian Thompson out with a foot sprain). Washington lost cornerback Bashaud Breeland to an ankle injury and S DeAngelo Hall suffered what looked to be a nasty knee injury.

Why didn’t McAdoo challenge the 50-yard punt return when it looked like Jamison Crowder stepped out of bounds?

“It was close,” McAdoo said, “but I didn’t see anything conclusive.” McAdoo also said he thought the 44-yard touchdown pass to DeSean Jackson in the second quarter would be overturned because it seemed like the ball came out as he hit the turf in the end zone. The touchdown stood after review.

Did everyone stand for the national anthem?

Yes, from both teams. Four players for Washington — Jackson, Rashad Ross, Greg Toler and Niles Paul — raised their fists during the anthem.