Grading the Giants' Week 17 win over the Colts

OFFENSE: A

The glass ceiling has been shattered! The Giants scored 30 points (or in this case more) for the first time since October of 2020, by far the longest streak in the NFL, and their 38 was the most they have posted since 2019. This is the way it’s supposed to look with Daniel Jones (4 TDs) and Saquon Barkley (4.8 yards per carry) both firing like pistons. The Giants knew the Colts are undisciplined with their defensive reads and took advantage of that with Jones’ read-option keepers and designed runs scorching them, but also with misdirections aiding effective handoffs to Matt Breida. Richie James had seven catches for 76 yards, both game highs, and capped his 6-yard touchdown reception with the best celebration of the day: a back-flip in the end zone.

DEFENSE: A

After giving up an early field goal the Giants never allowed the Colts to feel like they were in this game. That was never more true than the opening of the second half when the Giants fumbled on their first play and Indianapolis took over at the Giants' 30 but were held without points on a missed 48-yard field goal. The Colts had just one play over 15 yards in the game and converted just 3 of 12 third-down attempts (although they were 2-for-2 on late desperation fourth downs). Landon Collins has been a revelation for the Giants the last few games and returned an interception for a touchdown as part of the 24-point second quarter. Did you see Dexter Lawrence’s sack in which he tackled both Sam Ehlinger and All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson on the same play? Gadzooks!

SPECIAL TEAMS: B

It’s a nit-picky detail but can the Giants down a punt at the goal line? Yet another example of this inability flashed when Jamie Gillan put a decent kick inside the 5 but gunner Marcus Johnson ran into the end zone before touching the ball. Otherwise the unit was much better than it was a week ago when a blocked punt helped doom them. Graham Gano had a 36-yard field goal and a busy day of extra points. Richie James was solid as the punt returner. Carter Coughlin had a big thump on a kickoff return and Cam Brown nearly blocked a punt.

COACHING: A

It’s easy to look like the smartest kid in the class when the alternative in the room is so inept, but Brian Daboll & Co. did a great job nonetheless at outmaneuvering Jeff Saturday the entire game. One brief example: The Giants’ field goal at the end of the first half came on a drive in which they ran nine plays in a mere 46 seconds, ducking out of bounds on five straight plays to conserve time while the Colts showed little awareness that the clock would stop on those plays, and when they finally did protect the flanks Jones hit Isaiah Hodgins over the middle for 19 yards to set up the points. It’s not a football decision but Daboll also orchestrated the standing ovation for Jones perfectly, allowing him to start the fourth-quarter drive then pulling him after two plays to make sure he got his due.