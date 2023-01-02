Colts' Jeff Saturday still annoyed with Kayvon Thibodeaux's "snow angel" celebration

A day after losing to the Giants, 38-10, Colts coach Jeff Saturday was still peeved at Giants rookie outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux and at his own offensive line.

Saturday was upset during and after the game that Thibodeaux did “snow angels” on the turf as Colts quarterback Nick Foles lay injured right next to him. Foles eventually walked to the sideline on his own, before a cart drove him off the field. He did not return due to an injury to his ribs.

Saturday told reporters Monday that Foles is “really sore” and will not play in the team’s season finale Sunday against the Texans.

Saturday also called Thibodeaux “tasteless” and “trash” for his celebration. He also indicated that he was upset that the Colts offensive linemen did not stand up for Foles in that moment.

Giants coach Brian Daboll was asked about the celebration and the Colts reaction. Said Daboll: "That’s a good question for Kayvon. I think he answered it and addressed it [Sunday]. Quite sure that he didn’t know the player was hurt. Kayvon is a good young man, and I know he responded to questions about that [Sunday]. So, I’ll leave that to him.”

Thibodeaux insisted after the game that he didn’t know Foles was injured on the play while he celebrated.

"When I did realize that he was hurt, that’s when we started getting up," he said. “When you’re doing a celebration, you’re not looking to see who’s doing what. But I hope he gets well, and I hope he’s all right."

Who will play in Philly?

With the Giants locked in as the NFC’s sixth playoff seed, Daboll was asked about his plans for utilizing his personnel against the Eagles on Sunday.

“I’d say we’ll talk about it and do what’s best for the team,” Daboll said. “We’ll go out there and try to have a good week of practice, prepare like we normally do and decide what we want to do relative to who’s playing, who’s not playing. Whatever we think is best for our team, that’s what we’ll end up doing.”

It seems likely that Daboll would want to rest, or partially rest, some of his players. (For example, on the defensive line, Leonard Williams has battled injuries this season and Dexter Lawrence has logged an unusually high number of snaps.)

Daboll said he will talk with general manager Joe Schoen and also the coaching staff before reaching final decisions.

“I don’t think we need to make that decision right now,” Daboll said. “So again, we’ll do whatever we think is best for our guys and our team come this week.”

The Eagles will clinch the NFC East division crown with a win or a Dallas loss. The Eagles would clinch the NFC No. 1 seed, home field advantage and the NFC’s lone first-round bye with a win and losses by the Cowboys and 49ers.